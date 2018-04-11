Filed Under:Denny's Restaurant, SWAT, Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning after he barricaded himself in the restroom of a Denny’s restaurant in Van Nuys with a knife.

The incident began at around 4:20 a.m. at a Denny’s Restaurant in the 16400 block of Sherman Way near the Van Nuys Airport.

Police say when they contacted the man, he ran into the restaurant, prompting SWAT to respond.

The man was taken into custody nearly six hours after the standoff began.

No injuries were reported and no hostages were taken during the incident.

