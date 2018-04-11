MALIBU (CBSLA) – A 39-year-old homeless man has been arrested on murder charges in the death of another transient whose body was found at Malibu Bluffs Park earlier this year.

Eduardo Ray Nunez was taken into custody Monday afternoon on murder charges, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told The Malibu Times. The name of the victim has not been released.

On the morning of Jan. 30, a hiker stumbled upon the decomposed body of the victim at 24250 Pacific Coast Highway, the Malibu Times reports.

There was no word on the cause of death or a motive in the killing. It’s also unclear when the murder took place.

Nunez is being held on $2 million bail, according to county inmate records.

Malibu Bluffs Park is located across from Pepperdine University.