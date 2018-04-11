LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams are ready to make a Super Bowl run in 2018 after the team made its first L.A. playoff appearance in nearly 40 years.

The Rams have added key players including receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerback Marcus Peters, cornerback Aqib Talib and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Rams fans can see all four of the team’s preseason games on CBS2. Here are the 2018 preseason opponents:

Thursday, August 9th @ Baltimore

Aug 16-18 vs. OAKLAND

Aug 23-25 vs. HOUSTON

Thursday, August 30 @ New Orleans

Final timing for all games as well as exact dates (for Raiders and Texans) to be released in conjunction with the regular season schedule announcement, occurring in the coming weeks.