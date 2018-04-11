LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Necco wafers, often described as chalky and teeth-cracking, are experiencing a dramatic sales spike in the wake of news that its manufacturer may shut down and stop making the Civil War-era treat.
Necco wafers have never been one of the biggest sellers in the country, but they are one of the best-known candies made by its namesake manufacturer – the New England Confectionary Company, the oldest continuously operating candy maker in the country at 170 years old.
The Massachusetts-based company also makes Clark bars and a Valentine’s Day staple – the heart-shaped Sweethearts.
Both Necco wafers and Sweethearts are more known for their chalky consistency and being hard to find.
CEO Michael McGee wrote in a letter last week to the mayor of the city north of Boston where Necco is based that the company would close its plant if it can’t find a buyer by May 6. Negotiations with potential buyers are ongoing.
But as news of the possible closure has spread, sales of Necco have spiked by 63 percent.
Santa Monica-based CandyStore.com reports that at least one panicked buyer offered a used Honda Accord as a trade for all the company’s Necco wafers. Other, slightly more reasonable offers included work in exchange for priority buyer status and paying double or more for bulk quantities.
