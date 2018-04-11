LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Necco wafers, often described as chalky and teeth-cracking, are experiencing a dramatic sales spike in the wake of news that its manufacturer may shut down and stop making the Civil War-era treat.

Necco wafers have never been one of the biggest sellers in the country, but they are one of the best-known candies made by its namesake manufacturer – the New England Confectionary Company, the oldest continuously operating candy maker in the country at 170 years old.

The Massachusetts-based company also makes Clark bars and a Valentine’s Day staple – the heart-shaped Sweethearts.

Both Necco wafers and Sweethearts are more known for their chalky consistency and being hard to find.

Why would anyone #neccowafers when the candy tastes like chalk. — None Of Your Damn Business (@the_bad_tings) April 11, 2018

So apparently NECCO is going down. Boomers, before you say Millennials killed it… we're not buying NECCO candies because their candies taste like chalk. Seriously boomers, when's the last time you bought NECCO Wafers or ate those candy hearts and LIKED them? — Anubismon (@Anpumon) April 11, 2018

Hi, I'm Sam. I like eating chalk, breaking glass with my teeth, and Necco wafers. — Microsoft Sam (@samus815) March 31, 2018

My experience as a child with the chalky texture of sweethearts and Necco wafers prepared me for the adult need to choke down Tums — Emily Glowicki (@EmGlowicki) March 29, 2018

CEO Michael McGee wrote in a letter last week to the mayor of the city north of Boston where Necco is based that the company would close its plant if it can’t find a buyer by May 6. Negotiations with potential buyers are ongoing.

But as news of the possible closure has spread, sales of Necco have spiked by 63 percent.

Everyone been sleep on the necco wafers. I’ve always looooved these candies & now they might be gone forever after next month. 😭 — leslie (@itslesslee) April 11, 2018

Luckily I already have like a 1-year stockpile of Necco wafers. — Ryan (@liten_galen_ord) April 11, 2018

Santa Monica-based CandyStore.com reports that at least one panicked buyer offered a used Honda Accord as a trade for all the company’s Necco wafers. Other, slightly more reasonable offers included work in exchange for priority buyer status and paying double or more for bulk quantities.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)