LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia was re-elected by a nearly 4-1 margin, according to results released today by the Office of the City Clerk.

With all 221 precincts reporting, Garcia had 79 percent of the votes cast in Tuesday’s election to 21 percent for teacher and former social worker James Henry Conn.

Garcia joined the City Council in 2009 and was elected mayor in 2014.

He is the city’s first Latino mayor and its first openly gay mayor.

Garcia thanked his supporters in a statement, saying that there is still work to do on tackling homelessness, housing and growing the economy.

“I have often said that Long Beach’s best days are ahead,” said Garcia. “I know with your continued support, they will be.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)