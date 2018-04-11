LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council Wednesday approved a $4.9 billion contract for the design and construction of an Automated People Mover system at Los Angeles International Airport that will carry passengers among terminals and connect with nearby rail lines.

The 30-year contract, approved on a 14-0 vote, was awarded to a consortium of companies known as LAX Integrated Express Solutions, and also covers operation and maintenance of the 2.25-mile elevated guideway.

The system is expected to be completed by 2022, when testing will begin in advance of the People Mover opening to the public in early 2023.

With a unanimous Council vote, it’s official — the People Mover is coming to #LAX! The tram will run every two minutes, connecting the airport’s terminals and our public transit network, allowing travelers to move seamlessly around the city. https://t.co/42W1VkWpaV pic.twitter.com/gCBX8n1571 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 11, 2018

“Making LAX the most passenger-friendly airport in the world means giving travelers what they need and have been asking for — reliable, convenient transportation to and from the terminals,” Garcetti said. “This historic investment will ensure that LAX is seamlessly connected with communities across the region.”

The People Mover will carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour and connect to a transportation center and the Metro’s Crenshaw and Green lines via the future Airport Metro Connector 96th Street Station. According to Los Angeles World Airports, the electric train system will include six stations — three outside the terminal loop and three inside.

