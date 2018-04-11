GARDENA (CBSLA) — A suspect was wounded Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in Gardena.

Gardena police say the shooting happened in the 13200 block of Van Ness Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., after officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Van Ness and El Segundo Boulevard.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available, police said.

No officers or civilians were injured during the incident.

Authorities advised the public to avoid Van Ness Avenue between El Segundo Boulevard and 135th Street.

