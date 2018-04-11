Filed Under:Gardena, Officer Involved Shooting

GARDENA (CBSLA) — A suspect was wounded Wednesday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting in Gardena.

Gardena police say the shooting happened in the 13200 block of Van Ness Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., after officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Van Ness and El Segundo Boulevard.

The injured suspect was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available, police said.

No officers or civilians were injured during the incident.

Authorities advised the public to avoid Van Ness Avenue between El Segundo Boulevard and 135th Street.

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch