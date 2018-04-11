LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New details are emerging about the FBI raid that targeted President Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Sources tell CBS News the president was furious about the raids, and that he’s still fuming. And late this evening, CBS News sources are also telling us the search and seizure warrants that were executed mentioned President Trump several times.

Sources who have seen the warrants told CBS News it appeared to them the real target of the raids was Mr. Trump. One source called it a “search and destroy mission.”

The search warrants also listed records related to the release of the so-called “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Mr. Trump is heard making vulgar comments about women.

The FBI raid of Cohen’s home, office and hotel room stemmed from information gathered during the course of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling but is part of a separate federal investigation. The searches were spearheaded by the FBI’s Public Corruption Unit.

Investigators were also looking for information related to non-disclosure agreements between Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model.

It’s not clear what role, if any, Mr. Cohen played regarding the tape, which was made public about a month before the election. But the judge who issued the warrant had to have been persuaded the records were connected to a possible crime in order to approve the seizure.

The president Tuesday continued his attacks on the Justice Department, tweeting: “Much of the bad blood with Russia is caused by the Fake & Corrupt Russia Investigation … ”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders equated the effect of the investigation and Russia’s support for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

“Both of those things are bad for America,” she said.

Sanders declined to comment on whether the president will fire his deputy attorney general or special counsel Robert Mueller amid mounting frustrations with both. But a group of bi-partisan senators introduced a bill Tuesday that would protect the special counsel if the president moves to fire him.

For Lindsey Graham, one of the co-sponsors, the bill is precautionary.

“I don’t think there is any indication that president Trump is going to fire Mr. Mueller. As I said that would be catastrophic,” he said.

A new Quinnipiac Poll says that voters believe 58-14 percent that President Trump had an extramarital affair in 2006 with porn star Stormy Daniels. Voters say 73-23 percent the alleged affair is not an important issue. And by a 59-38 percent margin, voters say Trump’s possible knowledge of the pay-off is also not an important issue.

The Cohen raids have stalled negotiations between the White House and the special counsel about a possible interview with the president, even though the investigation into Mr. Cohen is not being overseen by special counsel Robert Muller.