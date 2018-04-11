WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Mitzi Shore, the co-founder and operator of the Comedy Store, which gave many legendary comedians their start, passed away Wednesday at the age of 87.
Mitzi Shore’s son, comedian Pauly Shore, reported on Twitter that his mother passed away before 5 a.m.
“My heart lays heavy,” Shore wrote.
The Comedy Store also confirmed her death in a statement on Twitter:
“It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore. Mitzi was an extraordinary woman and leader who identified, cultivated and celebrated comedy’s best performers.
“She helped change the face of comedy and leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy in the entertainment industry and stand-up community. We will all miss her dearly.
“The Comedy Store will be closed today.”
Shore’s death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, TMZ reported. In addition to Pauly, Mitzi leaves behind two sons and a daughter: Peter, Scott and Sandy.
The Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood was co-founded in 1972 by Mitzi’s husband, Sammy Shore. Mitzi took over operations in 1974 when she divorced Sammy. She bought the building two years later.
It was the launching pad for some of the biggest comics in the world, including Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Arsenio Hall and Roseanne Barr; many of whom called Shore a mentor.
There is also a second Comedy Store in the San Diego County community of La Jolla.
Dozens of comedians tweeted out their condolences Wednesday, describing the influence that she had on their careers, lives and the world of comedy:
