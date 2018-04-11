WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Mitzi Shore, the co-founder and operator of the Comedy Store, which gave many legendary comedians their start, passed away Wednesday at the age of 87.

Mitzi Shore’s son, comedian Pauly Shore, reported on Twitter that his mother passed away before 5 a.m.

“My heart lays heavy,” Shore wrote.

Mom/Mitzi passed Early in the morning at 4.42 am she was 87 years old my heart lays heavy — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) April 11, 2018

The Comedy Store also confirmed her death in a statement on Twitter:

“It is with great sadness and very heavy hearts that we report the passing of Mitzi Shore. Mitzi was an extraordinary woman and leader who identified, cultivated and celebrated comedy’s best performers.

“She helped change the face of comedy and leaves behind an indelible mark and legacy in the entertainment industry and stand-up community. We will all miss her dearly.

“The Comedy Store will be closed today.”

Shore’s death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease, TMZ reported. In addition to Pauly, Mitzi leaves behind two sons and a daughter: Peter, Scott and Sandy.

The Comedy Store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood was co-founded in 1972 by Mitzi’s husband, Sammy Shore. Mitzi took over operations in 1974 when she divorced Sammy. She bought the building two years later.

It was the launching pad for some of the biggest comics in the world, including Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Arsenio Hall and Roseanne Barr; many of whom called Shore a mentor.

There is also a second Comedy Store in the San Diego County community of La Jolla.

Dozens of comedians tweeted out their condolences Wednesday, describing the influence that she had on their careers, lives and the world of comedy:

RIP Mitzi Shore. I should’ve taken the doorman job when you offered it to me. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 11, 2018

Mitzi Shore was a pioneer who gave more comics their start than I can count…I did my first legit comedy gig at the Store. She was a woman in a male dominated business who pulled no punches, something I always admired. My heart goes out to @paulyshore and the entire Shore family pic.twitter.com/kabGgWMVuR — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 11, 2018

Mitzi Shore made an indelible mark on comedy and my brain. ‘You’re a poet. You should wear a scarf on stage.’ RIP — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 11, 2018

I love you Mitzi Shore. Rest In Peace. Thank you for giving me a family and a home. ❤️@TheComedyStore — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) April 11, 2018

Sending my love and appreciation to the great and powerful Mitzi Shore! Her creating the @TheComedyStore was one of the most important things in the history of stand up comedy, and I will forever be in her debt. Thank you, Mitzi! — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) April 9, 2018

#MitziShore #RestInComedy

She got me off the streets gave me a place to stay I worked 2 jobs; doorman & paid comic. Thank you Mitzi for giving social misfits a place to call home & grow into social engineers. I love you. Richard & Robin will greet you. Give em the Light! 🎭 #EGGC pic.twitter.com/6V96b6AOOY — Eddie Griffin (@EddieGriffinCom) April 11, 2018

We lost a pioneer, visionary, mom, and all-around bad ass person today. Thank you for everything you did for comedy, your legacy will continue on forever. Rest In Peace Mitzi Shore. I’m sorry for your loss @PaulyShore — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) April 11, 2018

We knew who Mitzi Shore was at the meat packing plant back in Iowa & @TheComedyStore was a palace & Richard Pryer & Robin Williams were heroes we fantasized about 2 make it through long days. Thank you Mitzi for welcoming me & allowing me 2 be on your palace stage with my heroes. https://t.co/ZyQWN5KzU4 — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 9, 2018

#MitziShore created something very special for comics and a very special space for women. She was ahead of her time, a true outlier. Her legacy has had a direct impact on the comic I have become and, for that, I am forever grateful. ❤️🖤 I’m sorry @PaulyShore — Iliza Shlesinger (@iliza) April 11, 2018

RIP Mitzi Shore. Thank you for changing all of our lives for the better. — Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) April 11, 2018

RIP Mitzi Shore – She was and will forever be the most innovative and influential person in stand up comedy. The Comedy Store is not just a club, but a community where I've met friends that I will have for the rest of my life. Mitzi – Love you, you're impossible to follow. — Al Madrigal (@almadrigal) April 11, 2018

Thanks for the laughs, Mitzi Shore! You’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/hhAvCN4ahi — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 11, 2018

(©2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)