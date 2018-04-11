SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man accused of burglarizing the same apartment twice within a three-day period was arrested early Wednesday morning in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana police officers responded to a cat burglary in progress Monday night at around 10:17 p.m.

Police say the victim walked into her bedroom, noticed her desk had been moved and realized the screen on her window was no longer in place.

The victim then told police she turned around and saw a man standing in her bedroom. The suspect then reportedly put a finger to his mouth indicating that the victim remain quiet.

Authorities say the victim managed to lock herself in the bathroom and call 911. When police arrived, the suspect had fled and was unable to be located.

Early Wednesday morning at 12:13 a.m., officers received a separate prowler call in the same apartment complex.

Upon arrival, police say they located 26-year-old Isaias Vargas-Martinez of Santa Ana. The victim positively identified the suspect to police.

Vargas-Martinez was arrested and booked for burglary.