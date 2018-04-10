ORANGE (CBSLA) — Two more Orange County cities are considering joining the growing movement against California’s sanctuary state status.

The City of Orange and Newport Beach’s city councils will both discuss joining a lawsuit against SB 54, which protects undocumented immigrants from arrest and deportation, when they meet Tuesday night.

Several cities have followed the Orange County’s lead in siding with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session’s federal lawsuit challenging the part of the legislation.

Los Alamitos’ city council got the ball rolling with a vote to “opt out” of the state law, a move city officials say is legal because it is a charter city. Huntington Beach decided to sue to join the federal lawsuit, while Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Fountain Valley, San Juan Capistrano and Yorba Linda are also siding with the federal government.

Fullerton decided not to take action at this time, while Santa Ana voted for a resolution defending SB 54.

Supporters of the state law argue that it does not prevent local officials from notifying federal authorities about violent criminals, only those charged with less serious crimes such as misdemeanors.

