LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s largest water agency has approved a nearly $11 billion plan to help fund two enormous delivery tunnels, breathing new life into Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to remake the state’s water system.

The board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California voted Tuesday to pay about $10.8 billion toward the twin-tunnel project supported by the governor.

The complete $17 billion project would divert the Sacramento River to feed two 35-mile (55-kilometer) tunnels that would carry supplies to pumping stations that send water south to San Joaquin Valley farms and Southern California cities.

