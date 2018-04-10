BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A 23-year-old homeless man was arrested for trying to trespass over the weekend at a Beverly Hills mansion owned by Taylor Swift.

Justin Christoph Lilly is charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and refusing to leave private property.

Lilly was arrested just after 4 p.m. Sunday by Beverly Hills police after trying to climb a high wall surrounding Swift’s property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Lilly was arrested after several warnings by security to leave, the DA’s office said.

The mansion is currently unoccupied.

According to TMZ, Swift purchased the mansion for $25 million in 2017. It was designated a historic landmark two years later.