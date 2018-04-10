LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The long-anticipated regulations covering short-term rentals in Los Angeles were finally approved Tuesday, putting them one step closer to city council approval.

After crafting the rules for more than two years, the Planning and Land Use Management Committee approved a proposal that would limit rentals from Airbnb and other companies to 120 days a year, City News Service reported. The ordinance would also create a process for renters to appeal the process, in order to rent out for more days.

“I think we’ve been able to provide a framework that will allow us to get the bad operators out,” Councilman Jose Huizar told City News Service. “I think we’ve come very close to allowing people who want to continue short-term rentals in that industry, opening up more housing for local residents and getting bad operators out that are disrupting their communities.”

Huizar chairs the committee.

The City of L.A. could collect up to $30 million in tax revenue from Airbnb, but the company said the limits might cut into that amount, said CNS.

The city’s planning department estimated nights booked through Airbnb totaled about 456,000 in 2016 and approximately 550,000 nights through all home-sharing services in 2017, CNS reported.

The proposed ordinance now goes to the city’s housing committee before it can be voted on by the city council.