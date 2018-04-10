LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two Los Angeles police officers were hurt after their patrol car collided with a produce truck in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Los Angeles and Temple streets when the Frankie’s Produce truck tried to turn left onto Temple in front of the LAPD patrol car, which was driving northbound on Los Angeles.

The officers, who were alert and talking immediately after the crash, were taken to a hospital. Officials did not say how the officers were injured.

The driver of the produce truck, who was given a DUI test, was not hurt in the crash.

The intersection was closed while the scene was investigated and cleaned up.

