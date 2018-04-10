(CBS News) – On the heels of the worst scandal in its 14-year history, Facebook is introducing a bounty for people who report incidents of data abuse.

The program, similar to Facebook’s existing “bug bounty,” offers rewards for people who have first-hand knowledge and proof “of cases where a Facebook platform app collects and transfers people’s data to another party to be sold, stolen or used for scams or political influence.”

The terms of the program leave out cases of data scraping, collection of data without proof of abuse and cases of which Facebook is aware.

Monetary rewards start at $500 and can go to $40,000 or higher, Facebook said. “There is no maximum,” according to the announcement.

Facebook announced the program on Tuesday morning, hours before CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees. The company is facing multiple lawsuits over its role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.