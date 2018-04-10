WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg On Capitol Hill | Facebook Unveils Bounty For Reporting Data Abuse | Was Your Data Shared?
HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is planning to test his Los Angeles-based Hyperloop.

Musk said he plans to test the high-speed pod to see if it can reach half the speed of sound, or about 400 miles per hour, and then brake in three-quarters of a mile.

In a tweet, Musk admitted that the test is “kinda nutty” when considering how fast the pod will be traveling in such a short distance, saying at worst, the pod could “end up being shredded metal.”

He ended the tweet saying that, regardless of how the test goes, it will be “exciting either way.”

The tech billionaire’s ultimate goal is to whisk travelers in pods through tubes between cities at speeds of up to 700 miles per hour.

If the test proves successful, the tube technology would reach its fastest speed to date.

