IRVINE (CBSLA) — The Parkland, Florida school shooting survivor who helped launch the March For Our Lives movement against gun violence could be coming to UC Irvine.

It’s making headlines because last month Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham publicly mocked David Hogg for getting rejected at the schools he applied to and whining about it.

The high school senior told TMZ that he received his acceptance letter last week.

“It would be very inspiring to see him on campus, sure,” said UCI student Christy Oats. “Because he would represent youth that are not afraid to get out and spread the message no matter what the media backlash might be.”

Students at UCI interviewed by CBSLA consider him an activist and hope he attends next fall.

“He’s just a person who’s at school trying to talk out against gun violence,” said UCI student Jeanie Le.

For privacy reasons, UCI can’t confirm if he was accepted, but a spokesperson did say UCI is always looking for students driven to make a difference and supports its students getting involved politically.

“If they do get involved in marches or other political activity, it will not be reflected on their applications to the university because we are very pro-First Amendment,” said UCI spokeperson Tom Vasich

After tweeting her comment, Ingraham has been off the air until now. Fox says it was a pre-planned vacation. Even though she apologized, several advertisers pulled out of her show.

One UCI student said he’s disappointed with what he calls a new low.

“That’s like Trump level of lowness at this point,” said UCI student Daniel Shabani. “I feel like he’s setting the bar just low for everyone. Voicing stupid opinions. Stuff they shouldn’t say.”