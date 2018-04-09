LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Unseasonable heat and strong winds will make a brief showing in Southern California Monday.

Decades-old records could fall today in Woodland Hills, which is forecast to hit a high of 94 for the first time since 1989, and in Long Beach, which hasn’t seen a forecast of 91 degrees on April 9 since 1968.

A high of 90 degrees is expected in downtown Los Angeles, where the average for this time of year is 72, according to the National Weather Service. Most of Southern California’s inland areas are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Los Angeles County portion of the San Gabriel Mountains, where gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible through the Interstate 5 corridor, but more wind advisories may have to be issued later Monday morning, NWS meteorologist Curt Kaplan said.

The heat will continue Tuesday, but are forecast to drop as much as eight degrees Tuesday the Santa Ana winds die down, according to the NWS.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)