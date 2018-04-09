RESEDA (CBSLA) — An LAUSD school bus carrying approximately 30 students was involved in a traffic accident in Reseda Monday afternoon.

The accident happened at the corner of White Oak Ave. and Victory Blvd. at around 3:30 p.m.

According to CBS2’s Stu Mundel, there were no reported injuries to any of the children on the bus.

Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, with the drivers and passengers of those vehicles suffering only minor injuries.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.