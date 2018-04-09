LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport after allegedly making a bomb joke, according to league officials.

Davis was taken into custody on a misdemeanor threat charge after being asked security questions by a Hawaiian Airlines attendant about his luggage, NFL.com reported.

The 24-year-old allegedly turned to his female companion and said, “Did you pack the explosives?” According to reports, the woman then responded “Yes” and police were called.

LAX police then arrested him at the check-in counter and later released him after he posted $15,000 bond. The woman he was traveling with was not arrested, police said.

In a statement, the Packers said the team is “aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis”, but would not comment further on an “ongoing legal matter”.

Davis, who was selected out of UC Berkeley by the Packers in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, is scheduled for a court hearing on May 3.