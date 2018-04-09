LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to file charges against film director and screenwriter James Toback Monday, concluding that the sex-related allegations by five women against Toback fall outside the statute of limitations.

Between 1978 and 2008, prosecutors stated that Toback “potentially violated” state laws dealing with sexual battery, battery and indecent exposure in alleged incidents with four women. Prosecutors went on to cite, however, that the statute of limitations has expired.

A fifth woman who made allegations against Toback, 73, did not appear for an interview with the DA’s office.

According to charge evaluation worksheets, the District Attorney’s Office says they will review her case if she makes herself available in the future.

According to documents provided by the DA’s office, three of the five women accused the 73-year-old of rubbed his groin on their legs until he ejaculated.

The other two women alleged that Toback attempted to convince them to have sexual intercourse with him, with one woman claiming he physically assaulted her before exposing himself to her as he drove her to his home.

The cases against the disgraced film director were forwarded to the DA’s office by the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles police departments.

Toback, who was nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for writing the “Bugsy” screenplay, was accused of sexual harrassment by 38 women last October.

Toback has denied any wrongdoing.

