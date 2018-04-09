DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Palos Verdes student charged in connection with a gang killing in South LA faced a judge today.

As CBSLA’s Dave Lopez reports, Cameron Terrell was in court for a preliminary hearing.

He is facing a murder charge even though he didn’t pull the trigger. Accessory after the fact.

The getaway car, according to the prosecutors, was a Mercedes Benz. Terrell comes from a very wealthy family and among his best friends, he said, were gang members.

Terrell, 18, lives in a 4,000-square-foot home in Rancho Palos Verdes, travels the world on vacation with his parents and his parents have enough money that they posted $5 million bail so that he wouldn’t have to remain behind bars while he faces a murder charge involving a gang-related shooting in South LA.

“He admitted that he was driving the car at the time,” said LAPD Detective Stacey Szynkowiak.

The getaway car, a black Mercedes that carried away two juvenile suspects who are accused of gunning down Justin Holmes on Oct. 1, 2017 at the corner of 78th and Western in South LA.

Despite his affluent background, prosecutors say Terrell ran around with known gang members and made South LA his second home.

“He drove his car out of the alley and made a right turn on 78th Street,” said Szynkowiak.

To pick up the two juvenile suspects according to testimony today at his preliminary hearing.

The prosecutor played a video that he says was taken by Terrell on his cell phone six days after the murder. He says it shows one of the suspects kicking down the candles at the memorial that was set up for Holmes.

As they’ve done since his arrest, the Terrell family refused all comments today.

Terrell bailed out on Oct. 19. $5 million bail. $500,000 of that in cash.

It is expected to be a quick preliminary hearing. Tomorrow the prosecutor is expected to wrap up as is the defense. Then the judge must decide — will he face the murder charges? And will the $5 million bail still hold?