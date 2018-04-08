HYDE PARK (CBSLA) — It’s been one week without Freddie Brandon. One week since the 78-year-old mother of seven and grandmother of 19 was murdered.

Her friends and family gathered Sunday evening in Hyde Park for a vigil to celebrate her life and to plead for information about her death.

“We want answers. We want the person that did this to my mama,” said Brandon’s daughter Mia.

Brandon’s granddaughter came home March 30th and found her body inside the Hyde Park home they shared on West Boulevard.

The coroner says Brandon was strangled.

The home had been ransacked, but police say they found nothing stolen.

“She was the nicest lady that you could ever meet. She didn’t deserve that,” said Brandon’s daughter Charmaine.

In two weeks, the crowd says they’ll celebrate what would have been Brandon’s 79th birthday.

“She loved to party. Yeah she loved to party,” said Brandon’s sister Barbara.

Police checked the security cameras but haven’t gotten much, which is why her family says they need help.

“Please I just ask you all to come forward cause she didn’t deserve this. My grandmother didn’t deserve this,” said Brandon’s granddaughter Rashanda.

Brandon died a violent death but they say she should rest in peace. They’ve started a GoFundMe page and so far raised $2,500 as a reward for information about what happened.