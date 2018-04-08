TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Firefighters say four people have been injured in a reported explosion at an apartment complex in Torrance.

Torrance firefighters responded to the 23500 block of Anza Avenue just before 1:20 p.m. Sunday.

Four apartments have been damaged, two of which sustained “significant damage.”

Of the injured, two were said to have sustained significant injuries. Two others sustained minor injuries.

A Hazmat team is at the scene.

The cause of the explosion was not known.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch