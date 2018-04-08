LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An ambulance was stolen in downtown Los Angeles while a paramedic crew arrived to assess a patient on Saturday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the ambulance was stolen and driven to Westlake near MacArthur Park.

Soon after the theft, it was recovered after having been involved in a crash that resulted in no injuries.

A second ambulance was dispatched to downtown to transport the patient to a hospital for further treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. It remains unclear whether an arrest has been made.

