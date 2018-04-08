RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Authorities say a 61-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was found dead on his bed inside a home in Riverside.

Riverside police say Teresa Demar Hunter of Riverside was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder. Her bail has been set at $1 million.

Authorities have said the identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of loved ones.

He was located Saturday morning after officers responded to the 9000 block of Hope Avenue.

When they arrived, they located the victim on his bed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim had injuries they described as “suspicious” and which were “consistent with being involved in an assault.”

Their investigation led them to arrest Hunter, his live-in girlfriend.

No further information was available.

Anyone with more information about the incident was asked to call Det. Adrian Tillett at (951) 353-7105 or Det. Karla Beler at (951) 353-7138.