SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities were out in full force, cracking down on illegal street racing in the Inland Empire over the weekend.

The joint crackdown involving multiple agencies including the Riverside Police Department and California Highway Patrol unfolded Saturday night.

Officers then went from location to location, and wrote several citations. One person was even captured on tape being placed in handcuffs.

“If you do it in a controlled setting, at a racetrack, something like that, then yeah, it can be fun,” said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

“But when you take it out into city parking lots, that is completely dangerous. You’re putting not only yourself and those spectators at risk, but also just a motoring public who may be trying to get through,” he added.