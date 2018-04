List Of Wines Cited In Lawsuit As Having High Arsenic LevelsThe 83 bottles of wine cited in a lawsuit this week as having dangerously high levels of arsenic came from 28 California wineries and were bottled under 31 different brand labels. Some of the labels included several different types of wine, such as merlot, chardonnay, burgundy, rose, etc.

Actor Chastises WeHo Target, Claims Employees Tried To Stop Him From Helping Homeless ManJohn Barrowman claims Target staff “lectured him” after he bought a homeless man some clothes and a gift certificate.

Agencies Double Down On Illegal Street Stunts In Inland EmpireAuthorities were out in full force, cracking down on illegal racing sideshows in the Inland Empire over the weekend.

4 Hospitalized In Simi Valley CrashThe crash was reported at Kuehner Dr. and East Los Angeles Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police believe speeding was likely a factor.

Hit-And-Run Driver Slams Into Hancock Park Restaurant, Injuring CustomerWitnesses say a driver slammed into a restaurant in Hancock Park, hit a customer and then took off.

2 Suspects Sought In Armed Tujunga Home InvasionPolice are searching for at least one armed robber who forced his way into the home and ransacked it.

Man Killed In Horrific Culver City Wreck"It didn't even really sound like a crash, it sounded more like an explosion," one witness said.

Ambulance Taken While Paramedic Crew Assessed Patient In Downtown LAAn ambulance was stolen in downtown Los Angeles while a paramedic crew arrived to assess a patient on Saturday, authorities said.

'It Wasn't About Me': Missing Hiker Who Survived Reveals What Kept Him Going"I just knew that if I gave up though, that I would really literally just be giving up my life," said 30-year-old Marcelo Santos.

San Bernardino Co. Teacher Arrested For Inappropriate Photos Of StudentsJohn Sheldon, a teacher at Riverside Preparatory Middle School in Oro Grande, is accused of snapping inappropriate photos in class.