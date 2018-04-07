Filed Under:Tujunga

TUJUNGA (CBSLA) – Police are searching for at least one armed robber who forced his way into a Tujunga home Friday night and ransacked it while people were inside.

Los Angeles police report that the home invasion occurred at around 10 p.m. in the 9800 block of Amanita Avenue.

At least one suspect broke into the home, armed possibly with a rifle, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and belongings before fleeing, police said. The suspect or suspects may have sped away in a getaway car.

No one in the home was hurt.

Investigators are unsure exactly how many suspects there were. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch