TUJUNGA (CBSLA) – Police are searching for at least one armed robber who forced his way into a Tujunga home Friday night and ransacked it while people were inside.

Los Angeles police report that the home invasion occurred at around 10 p.m. in the 9800 block of Amanita Avenue.

At least one suspect broke into the home, armed possibly with a rifle, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and belongings before fleeing, police said. The suspect or suspects may have sped away in a getaway car.

No one in the home was hurt.

Investigators are unsure exactly how many suspects there were. The investigation is ongoing.