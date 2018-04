SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A major traffic crash in Simi Valley left four people injured Saturday night.

The crash was reported at Kuehner Dr. and East Los Angeles Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., briefly closing the roadway to traffic.

Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

CBS2/KCAL9’s Adrianna Weingold was at the scene, where car parts were scattered across the road.

Police believe speeding was likely a factor.