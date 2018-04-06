Filed Under:Venice

VENICE (CBSLA) – Police are searching for two male suspects who robbed a Thai restaurant at gunpoint late Thursday night, sending employees scurrying to safety.

capture41 2 Suspects Rob Thai Restaurant In Venice At Gunpoint

Surveillance video of the robbery. (Ang News)

At around 10:30 p.m., the two suspects entered Wirin Thai, located at 238 Lincoln Boulevard.

capture9 2 Suspects Rob Thai Restaurant In Venice At Gunpoint

(Ang News)

At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, which he brandished at employees, several of whom ran into the back of the restaurant and locked themselves in a bathroom, Los Angeles police said.

The suspects stole a cash register which contained about $400, police disclosed. They fled in a silver-colored Nissan. They remain at large Friday.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Surveillance video of the robbery showed both suspects dressed in hooded-sweatshirts with their faces mostly covered. There were no immediate suspect descriptions.

