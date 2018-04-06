WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A man is in custody after leading several LAPD officers in a wild chase in one of their own black-and-white units.

“I got a stolen black-and-white with a rifle and a shotgun in it,” an officer reported over the radio.

The chase began after 1 a.m. in the Hollywood area as the officers in the unit got out to chase down a suspect in an unrelated vandalism. The suspect jumped into the unoccupied patrol SUV and took off.

Several patrol units responded to help chase down the suspect, who got onto the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and made his way into the San Fernando Valley. He got off the freeway and was in the process of making a U-turn when he crashed into a curb in Woodland Hills, which ended the chase, police said.

The man subsequently surrendered, with video showing him with his hands up before he got onto the ground and was taken into custody by several police officers. Police confirmed that the mark seen above his left eye was actually a tattoo.

No injuries were reported.

LAPD officials say it was a priority to catch the suspect because of the loaded firearms inside the vehicle and to prevent any attempts at impersonating a police officer.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)