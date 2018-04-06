IRVINE (CBSLA) — A late-night pursuit in Orange County Thursday has ended in a powerful collision with a big rig and several attempted carjackings.

The California Highway Patrol was chasing a suspected stolen vehicle right before 11:30 p.m. near Irvine, temporarily entering the recently opened 73 toll road in Orange County.

At about 11:45 when the pursuit made it back onto surface streets, the vehicle collided with a big rig truck.

One passenger exited the vehicle and twice attempted to carjack nearby vehicles. After failing, the passenger attempted to flee before being quickly apprehended by police.

Another passenger was taken into custody.

Three people were reported to be in the vehicle.

The CBS2 News crew reports the truck was carrying 7,800 gallons of jet fuel to John Wayne Airport.