LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An Ohio man has been charged with domestic violence for allegedly hitting his girlfriend in the face with a pizza.

Kenneth Curtis Evans, 24, was arrested Tuesday after sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported altercation between Evans and his 23-year-old girlfriend, according to CBS affiliate Cleveland 19 News.

Police say Evans also damaged a mailbox, attempted to fight a neighbor, hurled tires onto a roadway and threw furniture at the scene.

Officers determined Evans was intoxicated and booked him into the Trumbull County Jail, where he reportedly “started punching the cell walls.”

Evans denied assaulting the woman prior to his Thursday court appearance.

Before Tuesday, Evan was arrested in 2014 on assault and criminal endangerment charges, according to jail records.