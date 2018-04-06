STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Oreo and Graham!

These sweet brothers are black and tan terrier mixes about 7 months old. Graham is a bit smaller at 15 pounds than his brother Oreo, who weighs in at about 17 pounds, and both are still growing.

Anyone willing to adopt these brothers together will see they enjoy each others company and love to have a good time.

Oreo (ID #18-17881) and Graham (ID #18-17880) are both available for adoption at SEAACA in Downey. Call (562) 803-3301 for more information.