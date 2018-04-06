GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — Three men are wanted in Garden Grove Friday after attacking a man who confronted them for tampering with his car.

The attack just before 11 happened in the area of Brookhurst and Central Avenue and was caught on cell phone video.

Witnesses told police the three men were possibly tampering with another vehicle when the victim confronted them and chased after them.

The three men, believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, turned at some point then went after the victim. Video shows them kicking someone on the ground, and at some point, one of the suspects hit the victim in the upper body with a metal pipe.

One witness said she thought she saw several kids running away from the area.

“I looked down the street and I saw a gentleman laying on the ground, so I pulled up to help him and he couldn’t get up,” she said.

The man who was beaten was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

