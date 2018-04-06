WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Actor John Barrowman took issue with retail giant Target Thursday, after alleging that its employees tried to stop him from financially assisting a homeless man at a West Hollywood store.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday evening, the 51-year-old Barrowman said he purchased a $40 gift certificate, jacket and shirt for a homeless man at the Target store located at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd.

Following the purchase, Barrowman claims, he was “lectured by the Target staff that I was not allowed to do that.”

Barrowman called Target’s so-called policy “stupid.”

“How dare you tell me, as a customer, who I am allowed to buy for and what I am allowed to buy,” an irate Barrowman said.

The actor added that the customers behind him in line thought the incident was “ridiculous also.”

“That gentleman needed help, a little bit of help to get him up, to make his day a little better, and Target you were trying to deny that. So I’m a little pissed off with you right now.”

Barrowman did not elaborate on the exact details of the incident, only saying that Target

Target issued an apology Thursday night to Barrowman on Twitter. It read:

“We’re very sorry for the experience you had at the LA Target store. We absolutely do not have a policy against this type of purchase, and are addressing it immediately with the team members involved. Thank you for bringing this to our attention.”

An experienced stage and screen actor, Barrowman is best known for the television series “Arrow,” as well as “The Flash” and “Scandal.”