LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Authorities say a man who vandalized a car with the four-year-old son of actress Jaime King sitting inside the vehicle was charged Friday with battery, child endangerment and vandalism.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said that 47-year-old Paul Floyd could get five years in prison. He has not yet entered a plea, and it’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment for him.

King said her son, James Knight, was badly shaken but safe after the rampaging man jumped on the car he was sitting in with a friend of King’s in Beverly Hills.

According to prosecutors, Floyd kicked and broke the grill of a nearby Lexus, then jumped on the hood of King’s parked Mercedes-Benz, breaking the front and rear windows.

King’s son was struck by shattered glass while in his car seat inside the vehicle with a friend of King, who was outside the vehicle. Authorities say when the friend emerged from the vehicle with the boy, the suspect allegedly threw a beer can at her, striking her arm.

The 38-year-old King, who first gained fame as a model, has appeared in the films “Pearl Harbor” and “Sin City” and has a role in the forthcoming “Ocean’s 8.”

On her Instagram account, King called the attack “incredibly violent” and “terrifying” for her and her son.

She also criticized paparazzi who were on the scene.

“I want to believe that we live in a world where human integrity comes before documenting an attack. I’m saddened that the paparazzi chose to terrorize my son and I by shoving cameras in our face during an attack, whilst he was shaking and crying, instead of trying to help,” she wrote.

