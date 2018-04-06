(CBS News) — The Justice Department has seized the popular classified ads website backpage.com over the sex trafficking ads on its website. It unsealed charges Friday evening against seven people who run the site, although it’s not clear how many have been arrested, CBS News’ Paula Reid reports. The indictment contains 93 counts of several different crimes including money laundering and running a website to facilitate prostitution.

The federal government was able to seize the website because it was allegedly being used to facilitate crime.The government has used this approach in the past with other sex trafficking websites and online pharmacies. There are 17 victims named in these documents – adults and children who were forced into sex trafficking. The charges are not about child exploitation, though — the Justice Department was able to charge them on other crimes.

The charges were filed in Arizona, where the website was founded and maintained, and the Backpage servers are also located here.

The Justice Department says almost every sex trafficking case involves online ads, mostly from the backpage.com website. Further, the department contends that the biggest issue concerning these websites is that they facilitate sex trafficking for people who would have been too sheepish to pursue sex on the streets, especially those looking for children. DOJ views this action as a major development in its overall effort to combat sex trafficking, although there have been previous cases against Backpage that were thrown out.

On Friday, some visitors to the site were greeted with a message that said, “backpage.com and affiliated websites have been seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI, the Postal Inspection Service and the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. Another agency participating in the action is the Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

Last year, a Senate report alleged Backpage “knowingly concealed evidence” of child sex trafficking through its editing “by deleting words, phrases, and images indicative of criminality”. Senate investigators said words like “young,” “little girl” and “innocent” were removed while “the remainder of the ad would be published.”

Backpage executives called to testify before Congress after the report was published took the fifth. The company accused senators of conducting a “witch hunt” against the site and said it cooperates with police departments to locate victims.

Some victims believe the federal action will help their civil lawsuits against Backpage. But others are concerned about the website shutting down because it could drive more child sex trafficking to the dark web and make it harder to find victims.

Reporting by CBS News’ Paula Reid

(© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.)