ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police have detained a man they believe set off an explosive device inside a Sam’s Club store in Ontario Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Authorities initially responded to reports of a possible structure fire at 951 N. Milliken Ave. at around 2 p.m.

Responded to a possible fire structure at 951 N Milliken Ave. It has been determined the suspect detonated a small explosive device in the store. Ontario PD and Ontario Fire are on scene. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) April 5, 2018

Following the explosion, police say they received a description of a vehicle possibly belonging to the suspect.

Police located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. After a short pursuit, police were able to detain the driver.

Authorities say while they searched the driver’s car, another explosive device was found.

As a precautionary measure, officers have evacuated an apartment complex in Fontana where they believe the suspect lives while they conduct a search of the building for any other possible devices.

Investigators say no one was near the device when it went off and no one was injured.

The store was completely evacuated following the explosion and the store suffered no significant damage.

ATF agents were called to the scene in Ontario and are working to determine what kind of explosive device was detonated.