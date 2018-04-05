LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The pope has named a Hollywood-born, USC-educated dentist-turned-priest as an auxiliary bishop in the Roman Catholic Archiocese of Los Angeles, the nation’s largest.

Pope Francis named Msgr. Marc V. Trudeau, and the appointment was announced in Washington D.C. early Thursday morning by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, according to a statement from the Los Angeles archdiocese.

“I know he is going to be, as Pope Francis likes to say, ‘a shepherd who knows the smell of his sheep’,” Archbishop Jose H. Gomez said at a news conference.

Trudeau was born in Hollywood and worked at Vons for more than a decade to put himself through school. He has a B.S. in Biological Sciences from USC, where he also attended the school of dentistry from 1981 to 1985. A cancer survivor, Trudeau was first ordained in 1991.

“Born and raised in L.A., I feel blessed to have been able to minister in my home. This local community of faith reflects our universal Catholic Church in its beautiful diversity and the conviction to serve the needs of their sisters and brothers,” Bishop-elect Trudeau said in a statement.

Trudeau will be ordained as a bishop at a special mass on June 7. He will serve alongside the other five active auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese, which is the largest in the U.S. with approximately five million Catholics.

