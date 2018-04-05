Filed Under:Car Over Cliff

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) – A man was arrested Thursday by Claremont police after leading authorities to a remote area, where his pickup truck came to a stop on the edge of a cliff.

He surrendered just before 11 a.m. in the 4600 block of Mount Baldy Road, according to the county fire department.

Crews were called to the location roughly an hour earlier after police reported the vehicle was “teetering on (a) cliff”.

Initial reports from fire officials indicated the driver was barricaded inside the truck before he surrendered.

Details about the chase were not immediately released.

trucjked Man Barricaded In Truck On Edge Of Cliff Surrenders, Arrested By Police

Authorities surrounded the truck off Mount Baldy Road. (credit: CBS)

