NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man is recovering Thursday after being shot and wounded outside a North Hollywood movie theater.

The shooting happened just about 11:15 p.m. at the Cinemark Theatre near Victory and Coldwater Canyon Ave., according to Los Angeles police.

Shots were fired just outside the theater. The victim was hit several times, along with at least two vehicles in the immediate area. One of those vehicles was in the drive-thru at an adjacent Burger King with a man and his daughter inside, but neither of them were hurt.

Bloody clothes and dress shoes were left at the scene. Police say the man was expected to survive his wounds.

No information about a motive or the gunman was available, but more than one suspect could be involved because witnesses told police they saw several people running away from the scene.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)