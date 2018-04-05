CHANNEL ISLANDS (CBSLA) — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was felt throughout Southern California Thursday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake happened at around 12:29 p.m. and was reported 57 kilometers southwest of Channel Islands, just off the coast of Southern California.

The epicenter of the quake was just south of Santa Cruz Island and Santa Rosa Island, about 11 miles deep in the ocean.

“The offshore faults that produced today’s M5.3 quake are part of the system that moves Southern California around a bend of the San Andreas fault,” said seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones on Twitter following the quake.

California residents took to Twitter when the quake happened.

A little jolt and it really increases the effect! #earthquake pic.twitter.com/lCdzyHF8O8 — Candee Cain (@SweetCandeegirl) April 5, 2018

The magnitude was revised after first being reported as magnitude 5.0.

Tsunami warnings have not been issued for coastal areas and no major damage or injuries has been reported, according to authorities.

Did you feel the earthquake? A magnitude 5.3 earthquake near Channel Islands occurred at 12:29pm. No tsunami threat to Ventura County coast and no reports of damage at this time. — Ventura OES (@Venturaoes) April 5, 2018

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.