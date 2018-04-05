DEVELOPING: M5.3 Quake Hits Near Channel Islands; No Tsunami Threat | 'Is It Gonna Get Stronger?': SoCal Reacts | RESOURCES: Top 10 Earthquake Survival Kit Must-Haves | Tips For Earthquake Preparedness | Guide To Emergency Planning For FamiliesEmergency Preparedness Resources In OC
emilio alejandre Woman Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Man At Lynwood Laundromat Arrested

(credit: CBS)

LYNWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman suspected fatally shooting a man behind a Lynwood laundromat earlier this week has been arrested.

Elizabeth Bacilio Pulido, 38, was arrested Wednesday by L.A. sheriff’s deputies in connection with the shooting death of Emilio Alejandre of Compton, City News Service reported.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Free Dry Coin Laundry located at 11904 Long Beach Blvd. in Lynwood.

The suspect, originally described as a Latina woman, was reportedly arguing with Alejandre outside the business when she allegedly shot him multiple times, killing him.

The suspect was seen in security video fleeing the scene in a light-colored SUV, going north on Long Beach Boulevard before making a U-turn.

Detectives have still not said if the killing was a result of a domestic dispute. It is not clear whether Pulido knew Alejandre.

A friend of Alejandre told CBS2 News Tuesday he had recently come out of jail and was looking to turn his life around.

