LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A police officer who claimed she was sexually harassed by a supervisor and subsequently monitored after she complained about it has been awarded $3 million by a Los Angeles jury.

The jury deliberated for about an hour Wednesday before delivering the verdict in favor of LAPD Officer Linda Allsot, City News Service reported.

Allstot, an officer in the department’s Professional Standards Bureau, alleged LAPD Lt. Wayne Lightfoot, now retired, sexually harassed her with inappropriate comments and gestures from 2013 to 2014. The alleged harassment included invitations to Lake Havasu and Cabo San Lucas.

Allstot claimed that when she told her department head Deputy Chief Debra McCarthy about Lightfoot’s behavior, she did nothing to stop it. Allstot further claimed that after she spoke up about the harassment, the department put her under the surveillance of undercover officers.McCarthy testified against Allstot during the trial.

An attorney for Allstot, who still works for the department, said she would now be going to work “looking over her shoulder.” “You break that code of silence, you’re going to be subject to retaliation,” attorney Gregory W. Smith told jurors.

Deputy City Attorney Susan Kim told jurors Allstot lacked witnesses and documentation of the alleged retaliation, adding that what Allstot was looking for was “compensation for hurt feelings.”

CNS reported Allstot is married to LAPD Capt. Rolando Solano, an officer who was at the scene of the 1991 beating of Rodney King. He did not participate in the attack nor was he charged with a crime.