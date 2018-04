CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A hiker who was lost in the Santa Monica Mountains for three days, prompting a massive search operation, has been found alive and well.

Marcelo Santos, 33, who had been missing since Sunday, walked out of the back country on his own Wednesday night.

More than 100 search and rescue personnel had been looking for him.

AMAZING news our missing hiker has been located. He was out in the wilderness since Sunday night. Thank you to all the personnel that worked so hard. — Malibu Search Rescue (@MalibuSAR) April 5, 2018

Santos says he lost his backpack and supplies during his hike. He has a leg injury, but he is expected to be OK.