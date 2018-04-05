ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP/CBSLA) — A massive crane at a Florida construction site toppled Thursday, nearly crushing workers below.

Surveillance footage provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department shows the moment the crane tips over, sending two workers below sprinting away. The crane narrowly missed one of at least eight workers running for their lives.

St. Petersburg police tweeted that no one was injured and that the construction site, at the department’s new headquarters, didn’t suffer major damage, although the crane itself did.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the crane was carrying a scissor lift weighing about 1,000 pounds. A worker told the Times that an operator who was inside the crane when it collapsed “limped away” after it fell.

Two days prior to the collapse, St. Petersburg police tweeted that construction on the new headquarters was “on time and under budget.” There’s no word on if the crane collapse will delay the opening date, currently set for next spring.

