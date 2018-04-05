GARDENA (CBSLA) — Two men were killed in a fiery crash into a building may have been street racing, authorities said.

The crash was reported at about 8:15 p.m., after the car jumped the curb, hit a pole, and crashed into a commercial building and burst into flames near the intersection of Crenshaw and West El Segundo Boulevard.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene and there were no reports of other injuries. The two men appeared to have been killed by the impact of the crash, and not the fire, a fire department dispatcher said.

A bystander said he and others had tried to rescue the men inside the burning car.

Police say speed was definitely a factor in the crash.

